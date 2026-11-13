The Detroit Red Wings appeared to be cruising toward a much-needed victory Thursday night against the Florida Panthers. Instead, they watched a commanding 4-1 lead disappear in a stunning 5-4 loss that extended their losing streak to five games.

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Following the collapse, Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan explained exactly what went wrong, and his comments revealed a troubling problem for a team desperately trying to turn its season around. According to Jonathan Mills of DetroitRedWings.com, McLellan believes Detroit lost something even more important than its three-goal advantage: the momentum and aggressiveness that had put the team in control.

Todd McLellan Explains Red Wings’ Stunning Collapse

McLellan rejected the idea that his players had completely lost their composure against the Panthers. Instead, he pointed to Detroit’s inability to maintain the momentum it had established through the first 40 minutes.

“I don’t think we lost our poise. We lost our momentum that we worked really hard to earn in the first 40 minutes of the game. A team like that, that’s won cups recently and has that type of cache, they take advantage of that, and we’re still learning how to deal with it. There’s been games this year where we didn’t have it and we went back and got it, so we got that down. But today, we gave it back.”

That final sentence says plenty about where the Red Wings currently stand. Detroit had spent nearly two periods taking the game to a Panthers team that won back-to-back Stanley Cups in 2024 and 2025, only to allow Florida to seize control when things started going sideways.

And according to McLellan, the turning point came before the third period even began. Gustav Forsling scored with just 18 seconds remaining in the second period to cut Detroit’s lead to 4-2, giving the Panthers renewed life heading into the final 20 minutes.

McLellan Pinpoints the Moment Everything Changed

When asked to summarize Thursday’s game, McLellan provided a detailed explanation of how quickly momentum shifted. His assessment centered on Detroit’s failure to regain its aggressiveness after Florida began applying pressure.

“Momentum’s a funny thing in sport. We had all of it until the goal at the end of the second period. A chance to regroup coming out of the third, and then we take a penalty 30 seconds in a long way from our net. And now, they get rolling. We’re on our heels a little bit. I thought we settled down for a while. We just couldn’t sustain it enough. We lost that aggressiveness to go the other way. We were trying to play mistake-free hockey, and they capitalized.”

The most concerning part of McLellan’s explanation may be his admission that Detroit stopped playing aggressively and began concentrating on avoiding mistakes. Against a team as dangerous as Florida, that approach proved disastrous.

The Panthers scored three times in the third period, with Anton Lundell cutting the deficit to 4-3 before Lars Eller tied the game with 3:31 remaining. Just 51 seconds later, Lundell struck again to complete the comeback and deliver another crushing defeat for Detroit.

Red Wings Have a Familiar Problem

Unfortunately for Detroit, Thursday’s collapse wasn’t an isolated incident. The Red Wings also squandered a two-goal lead against the St. Louis Blues on Oct. 31, when three unanswered third-period goals turned another potential victory into a 5-4 loss.

That earlier defeat prompted McLellan to criticize his team’s execution and attention to detail, and Thursday’s performance raised similar concerns. Detroit has shown that it can compete with talented opponents, but maintaining that level of play for a full 60 minutes continues to be a challenge.

The frustrating part is that the Red Wings actually produced the offensive response they had been searching for. After McLellan recently expressed concerns about Detroit’s lack of offensive production, his team responded with four goals from J.T. Compher, Andreas Englund, Lucas Raymond, and Marco Kasper.

Yet even four goals weren’t enough to end the losing streak. That reality makes Detroit’s inability to protect a three-goal lead even more frustrating.

Detroit Must Find a Way to Finish Games

The loss dropped the Red Wings to 7-10-3, leaving them searching for answers as their four-game road trip continues. More importantly, it highlighted a problem that McLellan has repeatedly emphasized: Detroit must learn how to respond when an opponent begins taking control.

His comments suggest the Red Wings understand what successful hockey looks like, but they haven’t consistently demonstrated the ability to maintain it. There is a considerable difference between playing well enough to build a 4-1 lead and playing well enough to protect it.

Detroit will have another opportunity to end its losing streak Saturday night against the Tampa Bay Lightning. But if the Red Wings continue abandoning their aggressive approach when momentum shifts, Thursday’s stunning collapse might not be their last.