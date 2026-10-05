The Detroit Red Wings are 0-2, have scored only two goals and are still searching for their first victory of the 2026-27 season. Todd McLellan, however, has no interest in watching his team start acting like the season is already slipping away.

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Detroit fell behind by three goals Sunday afternoon before mounting a serious comeback in a 3-2 loss to the Winnipeg Jets at Little Caesars Arena. The comeback ultimately fell short, but McLellan saw something in his players that mattered almost as much as the final score this early in the season.

They were angry. They were frustrated.

They were not defeated.

McLellan Has No Interest in Panic

After the loss, McLellan delivered a pointed message about the mentality he saw on Detroit’s bench once Winnipeg built its lead. His description made it clear that being 0-2 has not created anything resembling surrender inside the Red Wings dressing room.

“The guys on the bench are pissed when we’re down. They’re not happy, but no one is digging graves. They’re trying to dig themselves out. I didn’t think the effort, or anything, sagged. In fact, we pushed a little bit. You could feel the building get some energy, and that certainly helped us. We’re appreciative for that,” McLellan said.

The “no one is digging graves” line perfectly summarizes where McLellan believes Detroit stands after two games. The results are disappointing, but he does not see a team feeling sorry for itself or mentally checking out when things go wrong.

That distinction matters for a team already dealing with plenty of outside noise. Detroit entered the season with Dylan Larkin’s trade request hanging over the organization, Simon Edvinsson’s uncertain future generating questions and a fan base that made its frustration very clear during Opening Night.

Red Wings Showed the Response McLellan Wanted

Sunday certainly did not begin like a team headed for a positive night. Winnipeg scored three power-play goals and carried a 3-0 lead into the latter stages of the second period, putting Detroit in danger of getting run out of its own building.

Instead, Viktor Arvidsson finally gave the Red Wings their first goal of the season late in the second period. Emmitt Finnie then scored early in the third to make it 3-2, turning what looked like a comfortable Winnipeg victory into a game that came down to the final seconds.

Detroit nearly completed the comeback. Lucas Raymond had chances around the net with John Gibson pulled for an extra attacker, but Winnipeg goaltender Stuart Skinner kept the puck out and preserved the victory.

The loss still counts exactly the same in the standings. The way Detroit responded, however, gave McLellan evidence that his players were not folding when the game turned against them.

Detroit’s Five-on-Five Defense Is Giving McLellan Hope

There is another reason McLellan is refusing to overreact to Detroit’s winless start. The Red Wings have gone six periods without allowing a five-on-five goal.

That is an encouraging development for a team that entered the season needing to become more dependable defensively. Detroit limited New York to one non-empty-net goal on Opening Night, then watched Winnipeg do all of its scoring Sunday with the man advantage.

McLellan acknowledged that distinction after the game.

“We’ve gone six periods now. We haven’t given up a 5-on-5 goal. We’ve given up some chances. Gibby’s had to make some saves, but that’s positive. We can clean up the penalty kill part, get the power play going and look to score more,” McLellan said following the 3-2 loss to Winnipeg.

That does not erase the problems Detroit has shown. It does suggest the Red Wings may be closer to fixing things than their 0-2 record would indicate.

Special Teams Cost Detroit

McLellan did not pretend everything was fine simply because he liked Detroit’s response. He identified the penalty kill as the most obvious reason the Red Wings left the building without a point Sunday.

Winnipeg scored all three of its goals on the power play. Kyle Connor scored twice with the man advantage, while Cole Perfetti also converted as Detroit allowed its special-teams mistakes to erase an otherwise strong defensive performance.

That is particularly frustrating because the Red Wings avoided those same problems at even strength. Detroit can live with Gibson being required to make difficult saves, but repeatedly handing an opponent power-play opportunities creates a problem even excellent five-on-five play cannot always overcome.

The offense remains another concern. McLellan already put Detroit’s top offensive players on notice after the Opening Night shutout, and two goals through two games will not be enough regardless of how well the Red Wings defend.

Young Red Wings Provided a Needed Spark

One encouraging development Sunday came from some of Detroit’s younger players. Finnie scored his first goal of the season after being moved into the middle because Marco Kasper was unavailable with an upper-body injury.

Michael Brandsegg-Nygård also earned McLellan’s praise after helping create Finnie’s goal. The 21-year-old forward played with the physicality and confidence Detroit hoped to see after he earned a spot in the lineup.

That becomes especially important while Detroit waits for its lineup to become healthier. Kasper’s injury forced McLellan to adjust his center group, while Dylan Larkin has missed Detroit’s first two games with an upper-body injury.

If Detroit can get meaningful contributions from Finnie, Brandsegg-Nygård and the rest of its younger group while those veterans work their way back, the Red Wings will have a much better chance to survive the early portion of the schedule.

McLellan’s Message Is Clear

There is no reason to celebrate an 0-2 start. Detroit has not earned a point, its offense has barely produced and its penalty kill just allowed Winnipeg to score three times in one afternoon.

There is also no reason to bury the season on October 4. McLellan clearly believes the effort, five-on-five defense and response to adversity are signs that Detroit has something worth building around.

That is where his message becomes important.

McLellan is not asking anyone to pretend the losses do not matter. He is asking his players to respond to them rather than allowing frustration to become resignation.

Sunday provided at least some evidence that they understand the assignment. Detroit was down 3-0 and could have disappeared quietly, but instead the Red Wings pushed until the final horn and nearly forced overtime.

Now the challenge is turning that response into points.

The Red Wings can talk about progress, effort and five-on-five improvements for only so long before victories have to follow. For the moment, though, McLellan sees a team trying to climb out of trouble rather than one preparing its own funeral.

In his words, nobody is digging graves yet.