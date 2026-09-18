Todd McLellan Publicly Pressures Red Wings in Simon Edvinsson Standoff

Todd McLellan is not responsible for negotiating Simon Edvinsson’s next contract, but the Detroit Red Wings coach has made his position abundantly clear.

Edvinsson is participating in training camp without an NHL contract, working under a professional tryout agreement that allows him to practice with Detroit while negotiations continue. Although the arrangement keeps him around his teammates, he is limited to drills and cannot participate in the team’s full-contact scrimmages.

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Rather than place any responsibility on the 23-year-old restricted free agent, McLellan pointed directly at the organization.

“He’s not signed right now,” McLellan said, according to Detroit Hockey Now. “That’s not his fault.”

Then came the part Detroit’s front office should not misunderstand.

“Now it’s time for our organization to work fast with him and fair,” McLellan said.

Simon Edvinsson Reports Without a Contract

Edvinsson was under no obligation to leave Sweden and attend camp without a completed deal. He could have remained home, trained independently and waited for the Red Wings to meet his contract demands.

Instead, he reported and accepted an unusual temporary arrangement because he wanted to remain connected to the team.

“I don’t see the reason for me to sit at home, to be honest,” Edvinsson told reporters. “We are going into a new season where it’s important that everybody is linked together.”

McLellan praised that decision, noting that Edvinsson could have stayed in Sweden and waited for negotiations to conclude. His willingness to report does not solve the contract dispute, but it prevents the situation from becoming a complete camp holdout.

According to NHL.com’s account of Edvinsson’s first practice, the defenseman participated in drills but sat out the full-contact scrimmage. He also initially declined to address reporters until his contract was completed.

Red Wings Contract Talks Lost Valuable Time

This is not a typical late-summer disagreement over salary and term. Detroit’s front-office upheaval complicated the process after Steve Yzerman was removed as general manager and Shawn Horcoff eventually took over on an interim basis.

Edvinsson acknowledged that negotiations had stalled while the organization sorted through its leadership situation. That delay was beyond the player’s control, which explains McLellan’s public defense of him.

Horcoff has already called signing Edvinsson a priority and said the Red Wings hope to complete an agreement shortly. Detroit also resumed discussions with the defenseman’s representation after Horcoff’s appointment, a development Edvinsson’s agent confirmed earlier this week.

That represents progress. It does not represent a deal.

Until Edvinsson signs, one of Detroit’s most important young players is technically at camp without a roster spot, salary or permission to participate fully.

McLellan’s Message Adds Pressure on Detroit

Coaches generally avoid inserting themselves publicly into contract negotiations. McLellan did not discuss potential salary figures or contract length, but he did something nearly as significant: He removed the player from the blame game.

That matters because Edvinsson has already demonstrated good faith by reporting. Detroit must now show the same urgency at the negotiating table.

The former No. 6 overall pick recorded nine goals and 25 points in 72 games last season while averaging 22:21 of ice time. Only Moritz Seider played more minutes per game among Red Wings defensemen. Edvinsson is no longer a prospect hoping to survive camp. He is a top-four defenseman with an expanding role in Detroit’s future.

Horcoff previously called Edvinsson “a fantastic player and a bright spot” while providing an encouraging update on the negotiations.

Now his coach has delivered the less diplomatic version.

Edvinsson reported. He is participating however he can. He has done his part.

It is time for the Red Wings to pay him.