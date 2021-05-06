Todd McShay has Detroit Lions landing QB and LB in ‘Way-too-Early’ 2022 NFL Mock Draft

Sharing is caring!

The 2021 NFL Draft is now behind us and the NFL Draft ‘gurus’ have already begun digging into the 2022 NFL Draft.

On Thursday, Todd McShay released his first ‘Way-too-Early’ 2022 NFL Mock Draft and as you can see below, he has the Detroit Lions landing a quarterback and a linebacker with their two first-round picks.

Here is what McShay has to say about the Lions selections.

Kedon Slovis, QB, USC*

Current Lions QB Jared Goff was part of the return in the Matthew Staffordtrade in January, and a lot of what the Lions do with their two first-rounders in 2022 will depend on how he performs in his sixth NFL season. Detroit does have a potential out on Goff’s contract after the 2022 season with a $10 million dead cap hit, so it could certainly be in the quarterback market next April. Slovis is 6-foot-3 with a strong arm, and his 70% completion percentage over 2019-20 ranks seventh among FBS signal-callers.

Mike Jones Jr., LB, LSU*

Detroit is back on the board after taking a quarterback earlier, and it gets a versatile high-impact linebacker. Before transferring to LSU, Jones played the nickel/Sam position at Clemson after Isaiah Simmons left for the NFL. He is 6-foot and 220 pounds, so his role in the NFL is still to be determined, but wherever he is, he will produce. In 10 games last season, Jones had 26 tackles, four tackles for loss, two interceptions, two passes broken up, half a sack and a forced fumble.

Nation, what do you think about these two picks?