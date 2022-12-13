Todd McShay has Detroit Lions making interesting pick in his NFL Mock Draft 1.0

We may only be in Week 15 of the 2022 NFL regular season, but it is never too early to start talking about the NFL Draft as it pertains to our Detroit Lions. This is especially true when some of the “draft gurus” such as Todd McShay begin releasing their mock drafts. On Tuesday, McShay released his 2023 NFL Mock Draft 1.0, and he has the Lions selecting a player that just about everybody seems to be mocking to them at pick No. 4.

Who does Todd McShay have the Detroit Lions selecting in the 2023 NFL Draft?

In the first round of the 2023 draft, McShay has the Lions selecting QB C.J. Stroud out of Ohio State with the No. 4 overall pick.

Everything fell perfectly for the Lions here, allowing them to draft their signal-caller of the future without moving up. Stroud has thrown 37 touchdown passes this season — and still has as many as two games left — and is third in the nation in QBR (87.7). Jared Goff has played well under center of late, but he’s not the long-term answer. Stroud — who makes good decisions with the football, displays great touch and has a big arm — could learn behind Goff for a season before Detroit moves on and builds around a talented passer on a rookie deal. Detroit has a top-five offense right now (26.2 points per game), and a very good supporting cast is already in place.

Featured Videos



Then, with the No. 16 overall pick, McShay has the Lions selecting CB Joey Porter Jr. out of Penn State.

OK, time to address the Lions’ defense. We’re all excited about the potential of C.J. Stroud in that offense, but if they keep giving up 6.2 yards per play (last in the NFL), it won’t matter too much. Jeff Okudah has been up and down after being the No. 3 overall pick in 2020, and Amani Oruwariye and Mike Hughes are both expected to be free agents in the spring. Porter — the son of former Steelers edge rusher Joey Porter — is my top cornerback, showcasing high-level recognition skills, and he’d give that defense more scheme flexibility. He didn’t have a pick this season, but he did have 11 pass breakups. Detroit walks away from Round 1 with playmakers on both sides of the ball.

Would it be a good idea for the Detroit Lions to select C.J. Stroud in Round 1?

First of all, I would absolutely LOVE it if the Lions are able to get Joey Porter Jr. with their second first-round pick. That being said, I am NOT a big fan of C.J. Stroud, and I don’t see him being worth a top 4 pick.

More importantly, I think the Lions are content rolling with Goff as their future quarterback, and I would love it if they can grab two defensive studs with their first-round picks.

Nation, how would you feel about the Lions selecting Stroud with the No. 4 overall pick?