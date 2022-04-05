Todd McShay has Detroit Lions selecting quarterback in latest 2022 NFL Mock Draft

The 2022 NFL Draft is less than a month away, which means it will not be long until we finally find out what our Detroit Lions will do with their first few picks.

Well, according to ESPN NFL Draft guru Todd McShay, the Lions will get their pass rusher, before snagging their future quarterback and another stud defender.

As you can see below, McShay currently believes the Lions will select DE Travon Walker out of Georgia with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft after the Jaguars took Aidan Hutchinson No. 1 overall.

Here is what McShay has to say about the Lions selecting Walker No. 2 overall.

Travon Walker, DE, Georgia

Detroit struggled with its pass rush even more than Jacksonville last season, recording just 30 sacks and getting pressure on 25.9% of opponent dropbacks. Both numbers ranked in the bottom four. Walker might not have the career sack production (9.5 across 36 career games), but he has the versatility and explosion to anchor the Lions’ defensive line. Detroit re-signed Charles Harris, who led the team with 7.5 sacks in 2021, and Romeo Okwara — who had 10 in 2020 — is returning from a torn Achilles tendon that kept him off the field for most of last year. A trio of Harris, Okwara and Walker could cause some problems for opposing quarterbacks.

Then things get interesting as McShay has the Lions selecting QB Desmond Ridder with the No. 32 overall pick.

Here is what McShay has to say about the Lions getting a QB at No. 32 rather than waiting until No. 34.

Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati

Detroit will be back on the clock with the second selection of Round 2, but it can first get the valuable fifth-year option on a quarterback here with the final pick of Round 1. Jared Goff is under contract through 2024, but his contract structure allows the Lions to move on after this season, if they wish. Ridder isn’t a sure thing, and he has too many ball-location misses, but his strong arm, good mobility and high-end ability to read the field make him an intriguing pick to cap off Day 1.

WIth the No. 34 overall pick, McShay has the Lions selecting S Daxton Hill out of Michigan.

Hill is a player that I have been mocking to the Lions since December but I have a feeling he will be off the board when the Lions are on the clock at No. 34.

Here is what McShay had to say about the Lions taking Daxton Hill at No. 34.

Daxton Hill, S, Michigan

Hill probably belongs in the first round, but the Lions get lucky with the smooth, speedy safety on Day 2. He reminds me a bit of Budda Baker and would be an upgrade on the back end of the Lions’ defense. Detroit allowed 70 plays for 20-plus yards last season (sixth most), but Hill has the range to limit those big plays.