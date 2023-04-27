The Detroit Lions will have a couple of major decisions to make on Thursday night as the 2023 NFL Draft will finally kick-off. ESPN's NFL Draft guru Todd McShay has released his final 2023 NFL Mock Draft, and he has the Lions striking gold with the No. 6 overall pick and letting the thought that “size matters” fly out the window at No. 18.

Key Points

The NFL Draft begins tonight with the full first round taking place in Las Vegas

The Lions currently hold the No. 6 and No. 18 overall picks in Round 1

McShay has released his final mock draft and the Lions strike gold at No. 6 and ignore size at No. 18

Todd McShay's final 2023 NFL Mock Draft has Detroit Lions fans excited

Earlier this morning, McShay dropped his final mock draft, and here is what he has the Lions doing at No. 6 and No. 18.

6. Detroit Lions (from LAR) – Will Anderson Jr., OLB, Alabama

I think there's a solid chance this ends up being Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon, but I also don't think there's any shot the Lions would pass on Anderson if he's on the board here. This would be two straight years that they were gift-wrapped the class' top edge rush prospect (Aidan Hutchinson in 2022). Anderson, with an explosive first step and powerful hands, paired with Hutchinson and James Houston would take this Detroit defense to another level. Anderson had 27.5 sacks over the past two years at Alabama.

18. Detroit Lions – Calijah Kancey, DT, Pittsburgh

Remember when the Lions allowed 6.2 yards per play last season, by far the worst in the NFL? Well, I liked what they did in free agency on that side of the ball, and using their two first-round picks to continue shoring up the defensive line could be a savvy move. There are questions about where Kancey plays at the next level since he's only 281 pounds, but he has the speed and explosion to be a disruptive presence however Detroit uses him. He had 7.5 sacks last season and can make plays against the run on the interior.

Bottom Line: Lions fans should be happy if McShay is correct

If McShay is correct that Will Anderson Jr. will slide to No. 6, Lions fans will be celebrating in the streets as he is one of the top two best defensive prospects in the draft. Pairing him up with Aidabn Hutchinson for the foreseeable future would be a VERY fun thing to watch. As far as taking Calijah Kancey goes, he is certainly undersized for a defensive tackle, but there is no question about it that he can be a disruptive player at the NFL level.