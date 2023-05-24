Todd Wash, the former defensive line coach for the Detroit Lions, expressed gratitude towards Lions coach Dan Campbell for granting him the opportunity to leave the team and be closer to his family. Wash commended Campbell's qualities as a person and a leader, emphasizing the importance of working for someone of integrity. This gesture by Campbell highlights the human side of the football industry and the value placed on personal well-being and family commitments.

Todd Wash praises Dan Campbell for allowing him to leave Detroit Lions

Wash commended Campbell's character and shared values, drawing parallels between his experience with Campbell and his current position under Frank Reich in Carolina. He praised the emphasis both coaches placed on treating their players as individuals and expecting them to conduct themselves with integrity and maturity. By granting Wash the opportunity to be with his family, Campbell demonstrated his commitment to prioritizing the personal well-being and happiness of his staff.

“What I really appreciate with Dan, and we’ve got the same thing here with Frank, is that you work for a quality person first,” Wash said at the presser. “That's Dan. Obviously, that was one of the reasons I was able to come here. Because Dan did allow me to get out of my contract to come home and get closer to my family in Jacksonville. But he’s a quality man first, and I think that’s the No. 1 thing.”

“I know it’s a business, but it’s a people business, and Dan really treated our players like men, and he expected them to act like men. I think Frank does the exact same thing, and the players really enjoyed playing for Dan.”

The Bottom Line – Appreciating Compassionate Leadership

In a world often dominated by cutthroat competition, Dan Campbell's decision to allow Todd Wash to leave the Detroit Lions is a testament to his character as a leader. By recognizing the importance of family and personal well-being, Campbell sets a positive example for others within the football community. This act of compassion and understanding serves as a reminder that success is not solely measured by wins and losses but also by the positive impact made on the lives of those involved.