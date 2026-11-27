Tom Brady knows a thing or two about what it takes to build a championship culture in the NFL, and on Thanksgiving Day, the seven-time Super Bowl champion weighed in on the ongoing controversy involving Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

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While calling Thursday’s matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys on FOX, Brady addressed the fallout from Rodgers’ interview with Pat McAfee. Although Brady acknowledged Rodgers’ incredible accomplishments on the football field, he made it clear that he believes certain things should remain inside an NFL locker room.

Nov 15, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Fox Sports broadcast analyst Tom Brady looks on before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Tom Brady Addresses Aaron Rodgers Controversy

Brady didn’t question Rodgers’ talent or his eventual place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Instead, the former Michigan Wolverines quarterback focused on the importance of protecting relationships between players and coaches and keeping internal matters private.

“The sanctity of an NFL locker room is a very sacred place, and we shouldn’t ever lose track of that as players,” Brady said during Thursday’s FOX broadcast. “It’s a privilege to be in that locker room. You’re fighting with your teammates. You’re fighting with your coaches. You’re always acting as a team together and shouldn’t always be the place for private things to become public. That’s what I’ll say.”

Brady went on to explain what he believes separates great teammates from great individual players. In doing so, he delivered a particularly memorable line that seemingly captured his feelings about the entire situation.

“Certainly a Hall of Fame career, and he’s a tremendous player. It has nothing to do with his play style. I was fortunate to be around a lot of great teammates over the years. What made a great teammate to me was you cared about your teammates and your coaches and you cared about what the team was trying to accomplish. That supersedes any individual aspect of your game that you want to promote. Again, I was very fortunate. I was in a great locker room. I played for my teammates. I played for my coaches. … Nobody wins when the family feuds.”

Tom Brady Reflects on Relationship With Bill Belichick

Considering the well-documented speculation about Brady’s relationship with Bill Belichick during their time together with the New England Patriots, Brady’s perspective was particularly interesting. The two spent 20 seasons together and won six Super Bowls, but Brady admitted that neither of them was perfect.

“I wasn’t a perfect player and [Bill Belichick] wasn’t a perfect coach, but we did some things in the game that we’re so proud of now,” Brady said. “Even me being four years removed from the game, things that matter more than winning a Super Bowl or trophies is my relationships with my teammates, my coaches.

“That’s going to transcend anything you do on the field. It’s unfortunate. I hate it. I hate to be even be talking about it, but it’s a privilege to be in the NFL. You want to inspire the next generation of athletes, and you always want to do it the right way.”

As reported by USA TODAY, Brady’s comments came just one day after Rodgers publicly aired his grievances with Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy. The former Green Bay Packers quarterback made several allegations regarding McCarthy’s preparation and conduct behind the scenes.

Aaron Rodgers’ Legendary NFL Career Could Be Over

What began with the Steelers making the stunning decision to bench Rodgers in favor of Mason Rudolph quickly escalated into one of the biggest NFL controversies of the season. Following Rodgers’ explosive interview, multiple league sources corroborated some of his allegations against McCarthy.

Nevertheless, Pittsburgh moved on from Rodgers, and Steelers president Art Rooney II subsequently expressed his support for McCarthy, according to Reuters. Whether Rodgers has played his final NFL snap remains to be seen.

Brady’s point wasn’t necessarily about whether Rodgers’ allegations were justified. Rather, his criticism centered on how Rodgers chose to handle the situation and the importance of preserving relationships long after a player’s career ends.

For two quarterbacks who spent much of their careers being compared to one another, Brady’s Thanksgiving Day comments highlighted a significant difference in how they believe internal disagreements should be handled.