Tom Brady accidentally barges into wrong home in Tama Bay

According to a report from TMZ, Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ new quarterback Tom Brady recently made a bit of a mistake while trying to meet up with one of his new coaches.

The event, which took place earlier this month, involved Brady accidentally “barging in” to a house that he thought belonged to Buccaneers’ assistant coach, Byron Leftwich.

From TMZ:

“Holy f**king sh*t! Tom Brady is in my f**king house!!!”

That’s how one Tampa Bay resident described an accidental trespass visit from Tom Brady earlier this month … and the story is absolutely hilarious!!!

David Kramer is next-door neighbors with Buccaneers offensive coordinator Here’s the deal …is next-door neighbors with Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich in the Tampa area — and he says back on April 7, Brady was set to meet the coach at Leftwich’s place for the first time since signing with TB.