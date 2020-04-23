Tom Brady accidentally barges into wrong home in Tama Bay

According to a report from TMZ, Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ new quarterback Tom Brady recently made a bit of a mistake while trying to meet up with one of his new coaches.
The event, which took place earlier this month, involved Brady accidentally “barging in” to a house that he thought belonged to Buccaneers’ assistant coach, Byron Leftwich.
From TMZ:
“Holy f**king sh*t! Tom Brady is in my f**king house!!!”
That’s how one Tampa Bay resident described an accidental trespass visit from Tom Brady earlier this month … and the story is absolutely hilarious!!!
Here’s the deal … David Kramer is next-door neighbors with Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich in the Tampa area — and he says back on April 7, Brady was set to meet the coach at Leftwich’s place for the first time since signing with TB.
The problem? Kramer and the Tampa Bay assistant coach’s houses look super similar … and the G.O.A.T. apparently got them mixed up!!!
Kramer says he was sitting in his kitchen on the phone … when Brady straight-up barged in through the front door with duffel bags in hand.
“I literally was just sitting here and I watch this tall guy just walk into my house,” Kramer says … “He didn’t even look at me. He just like dropped his duffel bags down on the floor and just kind of like looked up at me and I’ll never forget the look on his face.”
“He just goes, ‘Am I in the wrong house?!'”
Kramer, who’s got a side hustle as a comedian, tells us when he realized what was going on … he was in complete shock — and Tom couldn’t have been more apologetic over the mixup.“He was like, ‘I am so sorry! I am so sorry!'” Kramer says. “Grabs his bags and just is gone. I don’t think I’ve seen someone leave a house faster!”
Apparently, Brady is just making himself at home!
What a great story!