Merch
Got a tip? Email Us
Search
NFL News Reports

Tom Brady agrees to buy minority share of Las Vegas Raiders

By W.G. Brady
20
0

According to a report from Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, NFL legend Tom Brady is on the verge of adding “NFL team owner” to his already illustrious resume. The sale of a minority share of the Las Vegas Raiders to the former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has been agreed upon and submitted to the NFL for approval.

Tom Brady Las Vegas Raiders

Key Points

  • Brady has reportedly agreed to purchase a minority share of the Raiders, pending approval from the league.
  • Brady's partnership with Raiders owner Mark Davis extends beyond football, as they already co-own the WNBA team, the Las Vegas Aces.
  • The move reflects Brady's ambitions beyond his playing career and his desire to stay involved in the sport at a different capacity.
  • Brady's involvement as a minority owner is expected to boost the Raiders' profile and generate excitement among fans.
  • The specifics of Brady's role and responsibilities as a minority owner are yet to be disclosed, but his wealth of experience and championship pedigree will undoubtedly benefit the franchise's long-term success.

Tom Brady agrees to buy minority share of Las Vegas Raiders

Brady's foray into team ownership comes as no surprise to those familiar with his off-field ventures. The 45-year-old former QB is already in business with Las Vegas owner Mark Davis, as the duo co-own the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) team, the Las Vegas Aces.

- Advertisement -

While the deal is still pending approval, it marks a significant milestone in Brady's post-playing career. The seven-time Super Bowl champion continues to make waves and expand his influence beyond the football field.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement MGID -
Previous article
Could more Detroit Lions players face suspension for violating Gambling Policy?
Next article
Advance stats reveal Detroit Lions chances of WINNING Super Bowl
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Lions NotesW.G. Brady -

Advance stats reveal Detroit Lions chances of WINNING Super Bowl

Folks, this is not a mirage. OUR Detroit Lions are near the top of this list!
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

- Advertisement -

Disclaimer: This page may contain affiliate links. If you choose to make a purchase after clicking a link, I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for your support!

Subscribe

To get email updates from Today News.

© Fan Driven Media LLC.