Tom Brady agrees to buy minority share of Las Vegas Raiders

According to a report from Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, NFL legend Tom Brady is on the verge of adding “NFL team owner” to his already illustrious resume. The sale of a minority share of the Las Vegas Raiders to the former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has been agreed upon and submitted to the NFL for approval.

Brady's foray into team ownership comes as no surprise to those familiar with his off-field ventures. The 45-year-old former QB is already in business with Las Vegas owner Mark Davis, as the duo co-own the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) team, the Las Vegas Aces.

While the deal is still pending approval, it marks a significant milestone in Brady's post-playing career. The seven-time Super Bowl champion continues to make waves and expand his influence beyond the football field.