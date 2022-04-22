Tom Brady agrees to restructured contract with Buccaneers

According to a report from Adam Schefter, Tom Brady has restructured his contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brady’s contract still goes through the 2022 season so he will be a free agent following the Super Bowl.

From Schefter:

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers restructured his 2022 contract today, creating over $9 million of added salary cap space for Tampa Bay as it gets ready to head into next week’s draft, league sources tell ESPN. Brady still is scheduled to be a free agent after this season.