in NFL

Tom Brady agrees to restructured contract with Buccaneers

He will be a free agent following the Super Bowl

According to a report from Adam Schefter, Tom Brady has restructured his contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brady’s contract still goes through the 2022 season so he will be a free agent following the Super Bowl.

From Schefter:

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers restructured his 2022 contract today, creating over $9 million of added salary cap space for Tampa Bay as it gets ready to head into next week’s draft, league sources tell ESPN. Brady still is scheduled to be a free agent after this season.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

Detroit Tigers make pair of roster moves prior to opener vs. Rockies

Red Wings F Lucas Raymond explains why Moritz Seider should be Rookie of the Year