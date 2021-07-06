Tom Brady and Charles Barkley will not stop trash talking each other

Sharing is caring!

Tom Brady and Charles Barkley may be good friends but when it comes to golf, there is more trash-talking going on than anything else.

During a recent interview with Golf Digest, Brady said that there is no insult worse than Barkley ripping his golf swing.

“I hope he starts talking trash on the practice range, because that definitely lit a fire under me. Any time your golf swing gets insulted by Charles, you gotta take that to heart. I had a lot of insults, that was probably one of the worst insults I could imagine: Charles Barkley insulting my golf swing.”

Not to be outdone, Barkley really gave it back to Brady on a recent episode of the Dan Patrick Show.

“I’m just disgusted by Phil Mickelson. I cannot believe that he want to play with this mother instead of me. … Me and Phil were the defending champs, but I can’t believe he gonna stick with this mother — I can’t say what Tom said (on The Shop) — but I can’t believe he want to stick with this mother instead of me.”

“He’s a really nice person; he’s a really nice person,” Barkley said. “I think he’s the greatest athlete arguably ever; I do, I truly believe that. He’s clearly the greatest football player ever, but I think he’s in the conversation with [Muhammad] Ali, Michael Jordan, Wayne Gretzky. Those are the greatest ever; that’s just my personal opinion. … I like to bash him because he got a great sense of humor, but I don’t think Tom can beat me in golf. I really don’t. Not right now he can’t.”

On Tuesday night, Bryson DeChambeau and Aaron Rodgers will take on Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady in The Match, which will begin at 5 p.m. ET and can be seen exclusively on TNT.

You can bet that Barkley will be waiting patiently for every single bad shot Brady hits so that he can call him out for it!