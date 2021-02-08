Tom Brady apologizes to Tyrann Mathieu following Super Bowl altercation

Sharing is caring!

During the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV, Bucs quarterback Tom Brady lashed out at Chiefs DB Tyrann Mathieu on multiple occasions.

Following the game, Brady reportedly texted Mathieu to apologize.

From ESPN:

Immediately after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 in Super Bowl LV on Sunday, Bucs quarterback Tom Brady texted an apology to Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu for several on-field verbal altercations, according to a source with knowledge of the situation.

ESPN was read the contents of the text out loud.

Brady apologized to Mathieu for losing his composure in the heat of the moment, of which Mathieu said, “I’ve never really seen that side of him.”

Brady called Mathieu the “ultimate competitor” in his apology text and said he knew he needed to match Mathieu’s intensity Sunday.

Brady told Mathieu he’d watched him since his days at LSU, and he praised Mathieu for his heart, calling him an “incredible leader, champion and class act.”

Brady also expressed his desire to apologize in person in the future. He said his outbursts in an emotional moment were in no way a reflection on his feelings toward Mathieu, whom he spoke of highly throughout the week leading up to the game.