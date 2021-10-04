Tom Brady breaks NFL record during Sunday Night Football game vs. Patriots

It was just a matter of time but on Sunday night, Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady became the NFL’s all-time passing leader when he surpassed the previous record of 80,358 yards, which was held by Drew Brees.

It was only fitting that Brady set the record against his former team, the New England Patriots.

Congrats, Tom!

This was actually the play that broke the record.

 

 

