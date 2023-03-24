Tom Brady buys into Las Vegas Aces

Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady has acquired a partial ownership stake in the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces, according to team owner Mark Davis. Brady expressed his admiration for women's sports and his continued inspiration from them. The Aces, who are the reigning WNBA champions, were purchased by Davis in 2021 and have experienced significant success under his leadership, including the hire of assistant coach Becky Hammon. With Brady's support, the Aces are poised to increase their national visibility and impact.

Key Points:

Brady has acquired a partial ownership stake in the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces.

Brady expressed his admiration for women's sports and his continued inspiration by them.

The Aces are the reigning WNBA champions and have experienced significant success under owner Mark Davis, including the hire of assistant coach Becky Hammon.

With Brady's support, the Aces are poised to increase their national visibility and impact.

Big Picture: Tom Brady's investment in the Aces reflects a growing trend

Brady's investment in the Las Vegas Aces is part of a larger trend of high-profile athletes and celebrities investing in women's sports. This trend reflects a recognition of the quality and importance of women's sports and the potential for growth and impact in this area. By investing in women's sports, Brady and others are helping to build a more equitable and inclusive sports landscape and to create opportunities for female athletes to excel and succeed.

- Advertisement -

“I am very excited to be part of the Las Vegas Aces organization,” Brady said in a statement, via NFL reporter Ari Meirov. “My love for women's sports began at a young age when I would tag along to all my older sisters' games. They were by far the best athletes in our house! We celebrated their accomplishments together as a family, and they remain a great inspiration to me.”

Las Vegas Aces By the Numbers

Tom Brady has acquired a partial ownership stake in the Las Vegas Aces.

The Aces are the reigning WNBA champions.

The team won a franchise-record 26 games in 2022 en route to winning the WNBA Finals.

Bottom Line – Tom Brady's investment is a win for women's sports and for fans of the WNBA

In a sports landscape that has historically undervalued and marginalized women's sports, Brady's investment in the Las Vegas Aces is a welcome and important development. By putting his resources and influence behind the Aces, Brady is helping to build a more equitable and inclusive sports world and to create opportunities for female athletes to succeed and thrive. Fans of the WNBA can look forward to a bright future for the Aces, with Brady's support helping to elevate the team's national profile and impact.