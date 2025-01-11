Tom Brady Champions Lions OC Ben Johnson as Head Coach Candidate for Raiders

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Tom Brady, who is a limited partner with the Las Vegas Raiders, has personally played a pivotal role in making sure Detroit Lions OC Ben Johnson had the opportunity to interview for the Raiders head coaching position.

Brady, who knows a thing or two about leadership and team success, reportedly vouching for Johnson directly to the Raiders' front office. Sources revealed that Brady didn’t just give his blessing—he actively “implored” Johnson to take the meeting, using his influence to bring Johnson into the mix.

A Changing Raiders Leadership

The timing couldn't be more crucial. Earlier this week, the Raiders made the decision to fire both head coach Antonio Pierce and general manager Tom Telesco after just one season. The move has opened the door for a fresh coaching direction, and Brady's support of Johnson highlights how highly the Raiders' brass values the Lions’ offensive coordinator.

Brady's endorsement for Johnson makes sense. Johnson has been widely praised for his work in Detroit, helping to transform the Lions' offense into one of the most potent in the NFL. His ability to develop talent, create dynamic game plans, and inspire his players has garnered him attention as one of the top up-and-coming coaching talents in the league.

Tom Brady Gives Major Vote of Confidence for Ben Johnson

For Johnson, having the backing of a figure like Brady is a major vote of confidence. Known for his competitive fire and leadership, Brady’s endorsement carries weight, especially with the Raiders’ ownership group. If Brady believes in Johnson’s abilities, it only adds to the excitement surrounding the possibility of the 37-year-old Lions OC making the jump to head coach.

Looking Ahead

As the Raiders search for their next head coach, Johnson is quickly emerging as one of the top candidates. Whether he ends up in Las Vegas or not remains to be seen, but with Tom Brady’s support and his impressive track record with the Lions, Johnson’s future in the NFL coaching ranks looks very promising.