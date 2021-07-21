Tom Brady compares himself to Michael Jordan, Wayne Gretzky as he calls out team for passing on him

Sharing is caring!

Tom Brady may have more Super Bowl rings than anyone else in NFL history but that does not mean that he is satisfied or that he has lost even 1% of his competitive personality.

In June, Brady blasted an unnamed team for saying they were not interested in signing him prior to the 2020 season.

“One of the teams, they weren’t interested at the very end. I was thinking, ‘You’re sticking with that motherf–ker?’”

“One of the teams, they weren’t interested at the very end. I was thinking, ‘You’re sticking with that motherf–ker?’”@TomBrady kept receipts on his free agency 🤐 @brgridiron#TheShopHBO premieres Friday at 9:30pm on @hbomax pic.twitter.com/lDW8ywrLLP — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 21, 2021

During a recent interview, Brady compared himself to Michael Jordan and Wayne Gretzky as he expanded on that thought, and though he would not reveal the team or quarterback he was referring to in June, he said they know who they are.

From Boston Herald:

“There’s private things for me that are going to remain motivational for me,” he said. “They know who they are … it’s fine. Everyone has a choice to choose. I think what you realize is, there’s not as many smart people as you think. That’s just the reality. I think it’d be a no-brainer if you said, ‘Hey, you’ve got a chance to get Wayne Gretzky on your team, or you got a chance to have Michael Jordan on your team.’ … ‘Oh, we don’t need him, no thanks. We’re good.’

“In my mind, I’m kind of thinking, ‘OK, let me go show those teams what they’re missing.’ At the same time, let me go prove to the team that did bet on me, and the team that really showed they really wanted me, and committed to me, that I’m not going to let them down.”

Tom Brady may be nearly 44-years-old but he still has just as big a chip on his shoulder as he did when he was drafted in the sixth round of the NFL Draft.