Tom Brady explains what he has left to prove at age 43

Quarterback Tom Brady has accomplished just about everything that an NFL player could ever hope for. With seven – count them – seven Super Bowl wins and numerous accolades, Brady has cemented his position as arguably not only the greatest quarterback of all time, but one of the greatest athletes ever to lace up a pair of cleats.

And at age 43, he’s coming back next year. So what else could there be for Brady to prove to his doubters?

I don’t think proving it for me is the motivation,” he explained during an interview with Good Morning America. “I still want to play. I got like a little sickness in me that just wants to throw a frickin’ spiral, you know what I mean?”

“Also, once you stopped you can’t go back and do it. I got some more football [in me.] I mean not a lot, and I know that, but what I got left, I’m gonna go, I’m gonna give everything I got.”

Brady has repeatedly stated his intention to play well into his 40’s, and if last season was any indication, we won’t be surprised to see him continue beyond 2021.

