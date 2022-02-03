Tom Brady finally gives proper goodbye to Patriots’ Nation [Video]

When Tom Brady officially announced his retirement earlier this week, he released a long statement thanking a plethora of people.

But in that statement, Brady did not mention the New England Patriots or their fans and he drew quite a bit of criticism for it.

Well, on Thursday, Brady took to Instagram to finally give a proper goodbye to Patriots’ Nation.

“As I look back on my career in football, the memories we have made, and the relationships we have built are by far the most meaningful. Yes, the scoreboard was important, but the toughest times always taught me the most important lessons.

I am grateful to the people that stood with me through every high and low, win and loss, and the memories we created TOGETHER. Memories that won’t ever fade.

I played for the name on the front of my jersey and the name on the back of my jersey. I played for my friends, my family, and our community – every single one of you – that have given me what I have today.

I love you all. Thank you ALL for making this incredible journey possible.”