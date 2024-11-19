fb
Tuesday, November 19, 2024
Detroit Lions

Tom Brady Gives Detroit Lions The Ultimate Compliment

Tom Brady, one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history, has had the opportunity to observe the Detroit Lions up close twice this season, and he’s been nothing but impressed. The Lions are currently riding an eight-game win streak and have become one of the most formidable teams in the NFL, and Brady recently shared his admiration for the team’s performance on the Let's Go! Podcast with Bill Belichick and Jim Gray.

Brady first saw the Lions dominate the Dallas Cowboys in Week 7, followed by their overwhelming win over the Green Bay Packers in Lambeau Field just a few weeks later. Both games were part of the Lions’ remarkable run, and Brady was quick to praise the organization for its complete team effort.

“I don’t think you can say enough good things about what they’ve done in terms of that organization, the coaching, the quarterbacking, the defense, the running, the catching, the blocking,” Brady said as quoted by 97.1 The Ticket. “This is how I would envision every team would want to build a unit.”

Tom Brady's Take on the Lions' Offensive Dominance

The Lions have been a high-scoring juggernaut, leading the NFL with an average of 33.6 points per game. They’ve been particularly dominant in their home games, scoring 52 points in their last two contests. Brady was especially complimentary of the team’s offense, saying that Detroit’s offensive line and balanced attack make them difficult to stop.

“They’re really good on the offensive line. They run the ball well. They really challenge the defenses on every down to figure out whether it’s gonna be a run or a pass,” Brady explained. “And they’ve got home run hitters in the run game, they’ve got home run hitters in the pass game.”

Brady noted the uncertainty that Detroit’s offense creates for opposing defenses. With dynamic players like Jahmyr Gibbs in the backfield, and Amon-Ra St. Brown and David Montgomery wreaking havoc in the passing game, the Lions keep defenders guessing every time the ball is snapped. Brady likened the challenge for opposing defenses to a never-ending guessing game: “Next thing you know, Jahmyr Gibbs got it and he’s tearing through the defense. ‘OK, we’re gonna play the run.’ Nope, it’s a play-action pass, Amon-Ra St. Brown’s open over the middle.”

A Championship-Worthy Team

Brady also pointed out the Lions' ability to create “uncertainty” for their opponents, a key factor that all successful offenses rely on. He emphasized that the Lions' offense plays with a relentless attitude, making it difficult for defenses to keep up. According to Brady, Detroit's ability to play with both power and precision, combined with their offensive versatility, is what makes them so dangerous.

“Every offense wants to anticipate, wants to play with an attitude, and I think they just do that better than everybody else,” Brady said. “Barring any injuries on that team, the way they're playing—and if they can continue with the work ethic and the humility to learn from mistakes—I mean, they are a tough team to beat.”

Brady's praise for the Lions shows just how far the team has come under head coach Dan Campbell. The combination of smart coaching, offensive firepower, and a balanced game plan has the Lions positioned as serious contenders in the NFC. As they continue their winning ways, it’s clear that Brady’s high regard for the team is shared by many around the league.

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
