Tom Brady has funny exchange with President Biden during White House visit [Video]

Sharing is caring!

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the Super Bowl Champions, which means they had the honor of going to the White House to meet with President Joe Biden on Tuesday.

During the visit, Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had a funny exchange with Biden as he joked about some people still not believing the Bucs won the Super Bowl.

“Not a lot of people think we could’ve won,” Brady said to Biden. “In fact, I think about 40% of the people still don’t think we won.”

“I understand that,” Biden responded.

The joke, of course, was in reference to some who insist that Joe Biden did not win the Presidential election over Donald Trump.