Tom Brady ‘Hello from the Other Side’ video goes viral prior to his return to New England

This coming Sunday night, Tom Brady will return to his old stomping grounds when he leads the Tampa Bay Buccaneers into Foxboro to take on the New England Patriots.

To help promote the game (not that it needs it), Sunday Night Football on NBC has released a video that has gone viral which features Adele’s hit single, ‘Hello.’

This is pretty damn good.

Hello from the other side. @TomBrady returns to New England this Sunday night. 🎵: @Adele pic.twitter.com/EmISjoZwrh — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) September 28, 2021