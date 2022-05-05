Tom Brady ‘invades’ Michigan State mega booster’s company [Photo]

We all know how most Michigan State supporters feel about the University of Michigan and its alumni, but apparently, there is an exception to that rule for Spartans mega booster Mat Ishbia when it comes to Tom Brady.

Embed from Getty Images

According to direct sources of Detroit Sports Nation, Brady and Jim Gray were in town on Thursday for a United Wholesale Mortgage company rally and Brady spent plenty of time talking about his time with the Wolverines.

UWM, of course, is owned by Ishbia, and the connection here is that they sponsor the “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald, and Jim Gray” podcast.

Spartan fans, how do you feel about Ishbia bringing in Tom Brady for a company rally? Was Magic Johnson not available?

There is a bright side to the Detro... x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video There is a bright side to the Detroit Lions Draft

Was Desmond Ridder the Right Quarterback for the Atlanta Falcons?

After a long wait for every quarterback not named Kenny Pickett (who was the 20th overall pick), Cincinnati‘s Desmond Ridder was finally the second quarterback drafted in the 2022 NFL Draft with the 74th overall pick by the Atlanta Falcons.

Ridder offers the superb combination of being a prospect who is younger (22.7) and experienced (49 games with 10-plus pass attempts). His final-season adjusted yards per attempt of 9.2 slots in second — trailing only Pickett — among the quarterbacks in this class who were expected to go fairly early.

From a fantasy perspective, Ridder will be an intriguing option as soon as he gets on the field thanks to his rushing ability. He ran for 18 touchdowns over his final two seasons at Cincinnati.

Player Comparisons

numberFire’s Jim Sannes breaks down Ridder’s profile and gives his top comparison.

“Ridder is similar to Jimmy Garoppolo coming out.”@JimSannes thinks Desmond Ridder could be a quality starter in the NFL for the Falcons #DirtyBirds | #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/uvHVKSIE1p

— FanDuel (@FanDuel) April 30, 2022

Brandon Gdula’s draft database has found these 10 prior prospects to have the most similar statistical profiles to Ridder’s. Keep in mind that these are based not on play style or traits but age, athleticism, draft equity, experience, efficiency, and production.

Rank Desmond Ridder Profile Comparisons Similarity 1 Drew Lock 87.9% 2 Pat White 85.9% 3 Charlie Frye 85.8% 4 Kevin Kolb 85.6% 5 Tim Tebow 85.4% 6 Colin Kaepernick 84.4% 7 Andy Dalton 84.3% 8 Kellen Mond 83.5% 9 Paxton Lynch 82.6% 10 Jason Campbell 82.3%

Gdula’s Take: Ridder is considered by a lot of scouts as the most NFL-ready passer in the draft, and he possesses elite rushing production. He’ll be facing a big jump in competition level in the NFL, but there is plenty to like with Ridder, who is quietly in the conversation for the QB1 in this class.

Click here to read more about this