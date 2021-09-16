Tom Brady just gave the rest of the NFL warning for foreseeable future

At one point, Tom Brady said that his goal was to play in the NFL until he was 45 years old.

Well, Brady is now 44 and after winning a Super Bowl this past season, it sounds like he has no plans on retiring anytime soon.

In fact, Brady now says he plans on playing until he is 50 years old.

When asked if he can play until he is 50, his response was pretty definitive.

“I think I can,” Brady said. “I think it’s a yes.”

