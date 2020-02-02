45.2 F
Sunday, February 2, 2020
Did Tom Brady just reveal where he will play in 2020 via a Super Bowl commercial?

By Don Drysdale

Did Tom Brady just reveal where he will play in 2020 via a Super Bowl commercial?

One of the biggest questions heading into the NFL offseason is where will Tom Brady play in 2020?

Well, we now may know the answer to that question thanks to a Hulu commercial featuring Brady that aired during the first half of Super Bowl LIV.

As you will see in the commercial below, Brady ends by saying he is not going anywhere.

Now, I take that as he is staying with the Patriots. What about you?

