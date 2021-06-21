Tom Brady on team not interested in signing him: ‘You’re sticking with that motherfu- – er?’

Sharing is caring!

As we know, Tom Brady signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and ended up winning the Super Bowl last season.

But in a recent interview, Brady revealed that an unnamed team was not interested in signing him and his response was epic.

”You’re sticking with that motherfucker?” Brady said about the team that did not want to sign him.

Nation, was he referring to the 49ers?

Appearing on The Shop: @uninterrupted, Tom Brady says of a team that wasn't interested in him last year, "You're sticking with that motherf–ker?" (So who is "that motherf–ker"?) https://t.co/eUvKEEr4bB — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) June 21, 2021