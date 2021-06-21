Tom Brady on team not interested in signing him: ‘You’re sticking with that motherfu- – er?’

by

Sharing is caring!

As we know, Tom Brady signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and ended up winning the Super Bowl last season.

But in a recent interview, Brady revealed that an unnamed team was not interested in signing him and his response was epic.

”You’re sticking with that motherfucker?” Brady said about the team that did not want to sign him.

Nation, was he referring to the 49ers?

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.