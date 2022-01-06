Tom Brady records touching video message of support to Dick Vitale

On the advice of his doctors, ESPN analyst Dick Vitale will be taking time away from the airwaves in order to rest his voice.

“The good news is that he doesn’t believe anything is life-threatening; however, Dr. Zeitels says I have pre-cancerous Dysplasia on the vocal cords,” he announced in a statement late last month. “Bottom line is I need to rest them — my voice needs a T.O., BABY!”

And being the gentleman that he is, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady sent Vitale a special video of well wishes:

“We’re thinking about you as you go through this really tough fight…we’re thinking about you, our prayers are with you, and we know you’ll get through it as you always do!” Brady said.