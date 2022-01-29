Tom Brady reportedly called Buccaneers to shoot down Adam Schefter’s report

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady nearly once again pulled off the absolutely improbable, authoring yet another incredible playoff comeback in the 4th quarter to tie the game last weekend against the Los Angeles Rams.

However, it wasn’t meant to be, as Matthew Stafford would lead his team on a game-winning drive down the field capped by a walk-off field goal. There will be a new Super Bowl champion this year, as the hopes for a Bucs repeat were dashed.

And almost immediately, speculation began to abound as to the future of the 44 year old legendary quarterback, who ﻿has reportedly informed the team that he’s nowhere near close to making a decision despite a report from Adam Schefter that he was calling it a career: