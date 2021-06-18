Tom Brady responds to Buccaneers GM suggesting the GOAT can play until he is 50

Sharing is caring!

Tom Brady has made it pretty clear that his goal is to play until he is 45.

But could Brady actually play until he is 50?

According to Tampa Bay Buccaneers GM Jason Licht, it’s possible.

From USA Today:

“I told him if he wants to play til he’s 50 and he’s still playing and he feels like he can still play, then he play until he’s 50,” Licht said of Tom Brady in May.

Well, Brady has responded to the thought of him playing until he is half a century old and he said his goal right now is to finish out his contract, which will take him to 45, and then go from there.

“50? That’s a long time. Even for me, that’s a long time,” Brady told USA TODAY Sports by phone last week. “I’ve always said 45 was the age that I wanted to reach and that was my goal. This year I’ll be 44, so next year I’ll be 45. I got a two-year contract.

“I’m going to be able to obviously play this year and God forbid anything happens but play next year and then see what happens after that. If I still want to keep playing, I might be able to do that. And if that’s enough, then that would be enough.”

“I’ll just have to evaluate all that when it comes,” Brady said. “It’s a physical sport; anything could happen. So I’m going to go out there this year and give everything I’ve got like I’ve done every other year, and then take it from there.”