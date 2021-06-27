Tom Brady responds to LeBron James saying he is not the GOAT

Sharing is caring!

During his recent appearance on HBO’s The Shop, Tom Brady weighed in on quite a few topics.

One of those topics was in regards to whether or not a football player could ever be considered the GOAT (Greatest of all time).

The reason for Brady sharing his thoughts on that subject is because LeBron James once said that an NFL player can never be considered the GOAT because they only play on one side of the ball.

As you will see by his response, Brady took the high road.

“I’m not a big comparison thing like that and it’s because really it just depends what style you like,” Brady said, via NFL.com. “You could say, well, you’re maybe the most accomplished. I would say, OK, yeah, I’ve won a lot of games, Super Bowls and so forth. But my style of play might not fit everybody else’s, what their view of what that position should be. I can really just be the best with the body that I was given.

“There’s certain things that I certainly cannot do. And I have the awareness to realize, OK, I can’t do those things. You can’t do everyone else’s job. I can’t block, tackle, run, catch. I sure as hell can’t run. But I can throw the (expletive) out of the ball. So let me just do that, and let me do that really well. And if I can do that, then the team certainly can use me for that.”

