Tom Brady responds to tweet from…The Stanley Cup

By now, we are almost certain that you have seen the video of Tom Brady tossing the Lombardi Trophy off of a boat after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl.

Well, on Wednesday night, the Tampa Bay Lightning won the 2021 Stanley Cup and “The Stanley Cup” took to Twitter with a message for Brady.

“FYI I’m too heavy to throw.”

Brady’s response is hilarious.

“Idk…everything feels a bit lighter after some tequilla.” (Yes, we know he spelled tequila incorrectly!)

Idk…everything feels a bit lighter after some tequilla 😂 https://t.co/9l5mL8saoq — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) July 8, 2021