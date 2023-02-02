Merch
Tom Brady retiring could also impact 2023 Detroit Lions

By W.G. Brady

In case you have not yet heard, Tom Brady has decided to retire from the NFL… again. On Wednesday, Brady took to Twitter and made the announcement that he had made the decision to hang up his cleats, this time “for good.” Prior to the announcement, there had been plenty of chatter about where Brady would play in 2023, as most believed his time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was over. Looking at this from a Detroit Lions‘ point of view, Brady retiring could impact Detroit in 2023.

Why Tom Brady retiring Matters for the Detroit Lions

When major news breaks around the NFL, we like to try and dig a bit deeper to see if it could impact our own team in any way. Prior to retiring, the Carolina Panthers and Las Vegas Raiders were both suggested as potential landing spots for Brady, and those two teams just so happen to be on the Lions' 2023 schedule.

Here are the Lions' home/away opponents for 2023, via FBSchedules.com:

Date TBAat Chicago Bears
Date TBAChicago Bears
Date TBAGreen Bay Packers
Date TBAMinnesota Vikings
Date TBAAtlanta Falcons
Date TBACarolina Panthers
Date TBADenver Broncos
Date TBALas Vegas Raiders
Date TBAat Green Bay Packers
Date TBAat Kansas City Chiefs
Date TBAat Los Angeles Chargers
Date TBAat Minnesota Vikings
Date TBAat New Orleans Saints
Date TBAat Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Date TBAat Baltimore Ravens
Date TBAat Dallas Cowboys
Date TBASeattle Seahawks

Bottom Line

Had Brady decided to play another season, there is a solid chance that he would have landed in either Carolina or Las Vegas, so his retirement likely helps Detroit out a bit in 2023. Obviously, facing the Panthers or Raiders without Brady looks better on paper than facing them with Brady on their roster.

