Tom Brady retiring could also impact 2023 Detroit Lions

In case you have not yet heard, Tom Brady has decided to retire from the NFL… again. On Wednesday, Brady took to Twitter and made the announcement that he had made the decision to hang up his cleats, this time “for good.” Prior to the announcement, there had been plenty of chatter about where Brady would play in 2023, as most believed his time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was over. Looking at this from a Detroit Lions‘ point of view, Brady retiring could impact Detroit in 2023.

Why Tom Brady retiring Matters for the Detroit Lions

When major news breaks around the NFL, we like to try and dig a bit deeper to see if it could impact our own team in any way. Prior to retiring, the Carolina Panthers and Las Vegas Raiders were both suggested as potential landing spots for Brady, and those two teams just so happen to be on the Lions' 2023 schedule.

Here are the Lions' home/away opponents for 2023, via FBSchedules.com:

Date TBA at Chicago Bears Date TBA Chicago Bears Date TBA Green Bay Packers Date TBA Minnesota Vikings Date TBA Atlanta Falcons Date TBA Carolina Panthers Date TBA Denver Broncos Date TBA Las Vegas Raiders Date TBA at Green Bay Packers

Date TBA at Kansas City Chiefs Date TBA at Los Angeles Chargers Date TBA at Minnesota Vikings Date TBA at New Orleans Saints Date TBA at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Date TBA at Baltimore Ravens Date TBA at Dallas Cowboys Date TBA Seattle Seahawks

Bottom Line

Had Brady decided to play another season, there is a solid chance that he would have landed in either Carolina or Las Vegas, so his retirement likely helps Detroit out a bit in 2023. Obviously, facing the Panthers or Raiders without Brady looks better on paper than facing them with Brady on their roster.