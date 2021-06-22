Tom Brady sends message to Bryson DeChambeau, Aaron Rodgers [Video]

by

On July 6, Tom Brady will team up with Phil Mickelson to take on Aaron Rodgers and Bryson DeChambeau in a golf match at The Reserve at Moonlight Basin in Big Sky, Montana.

Both teams have already been trash-talking each other quite a bit and that is exactly what happened on Tuesday as Brady sent a message to Rodgers and DeChambeau by sinking a trio of long puts.

Check it out.

