Tom Brady sends message to Bryson DeChambeau, Aaron Rodgers [Video]

On July 6, Tom Brady will team up with Phil Mickelson to take on Aaron Rodgers and Bryson DeChambeau in a golf match at The Reserve at Moonlight Basin in Big Sky, Montana.

Both teams have already been trash-talking each other quite a bit and that is exactly what happened on Tuesday as Brady sent a message to Rodgers and DeChambeau by sinking a trio of long puts.

Check it out.

“Bryson, this is for you. Aaron, this one’s for you. Phil, this is gonna be us all day. Get used to seeing this. Let’s go.”@TomBrady is ready.pic.twitter.com/CRkXGzR40v — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 22, 2021