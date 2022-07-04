Following the conclusion of the 2022 season, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady announced that he had decided to hang up his cleats and retire from the game of football.

Though Brady had certainly put in his time in the NFL and accomplished all there was to accomplish, many believed he would eventually change his mind.

Well, as we now know, that is exactly what Brady did and he has announced he is returning to the Buccaneers for the 2022 season.

Tom Brady sent cryptic texts to Mike Evans before announcing return

During a recent interview, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans revealed that Tom Brady sent him some cryptic texts prior to announcing he coming out of retirement. (If you can even call it retirement)

From Ari Alexander:

A few hours before Brady announced his return, he sent Mike Evans a series of cryptic texts.

1st, a link to an article about the “final” TD ball Evans tossed in the crowd.

Then: “There’s more touchdowns in our future.” Evans tells me he thought Brady was messing with him.

During his 22-year NFL career, Tom Brady has tossed for 84,520 yards and a whopping 624 touchdowns.

In two seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Brady has thrown for 9,949 yards and 83 touchdowns to go along with 24 interceptions.

Nation, do you believe Tom Brady still has what it takes to win a Super Bowl or should he have stayed retired?

