Friday, March 20, 2020
Detroit Lions News

Tom Brady takes to Instagram, makes it official

By Arnold Powell


Arnold Powell

We knew it was coming but on Friday, former New England Patriots QB Tom Brady took to Instagram to make it official that he has signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brady posted a photo of him signing his new contract, with is reportedly for two years, along with the following message.

“Excited, humble and hungry …if there is one thing I have learned about football, it’s that nobody cares what you did last year or the year before that…you earn the trust and respect of those around through your commitment every single day. I’m starting a new football journey and thankful for the @buccaneers for giving me an opportunity to do what I love to do. I look forward to meeting all my new teammates and coaches and proving to them that they can believe and trust in me…I have always believed that well done is better than well said, so I’m gonna not gonna say much more – I’m just gonna get to work! #Year1 p.s. Jack Brady with the photocred 😀”

