in NFL

Tom Brady takes to Instagram as retirement reports circulate

18 Views 3 Votes

Will Tom Brady finally decide to hang up his cleats despite still being one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL?

There are reports floating around that Brady will consider retirement during the coming weeks but for now, he just wants to focus and reflect on the season that just came to an end for him and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Just moments ago, Brady took to Instagram to post the following message.

What do you think?

3 Points
Upvote Downvote

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

Michigan

Michigan now has a member of the College Football Playoff committee