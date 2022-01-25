Tom Brady takes to Instagram as retirement reports circulate

Will Tom Brady finally decide to hang up his cleats despite still being one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL?
There are reports floating around that Brady will consider retirement during the coming weeks but for now, he just wants to focus and reflect on the season that just came to an end for him and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Just moments ago, Brady took to Instagram to post the following message.
Sean Payton stepping away from the #Saints while the #Buccaneers wait to hear what Tom Brady decides. Major uncertainty in the NFC South right now. Speaking of Brady, he just posted this on IG: https://t.co/Nl7TKSEvIl pic.twitter.com/fwNkkKtcQ0
