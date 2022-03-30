Tom Brady takes to Instagram following announcement regarding Bruce Arians

Tom Brady releases statement on Instagram following news that Bruce Arians is stepping down

Thank you, BA for all that you have done for me and our team. You are an incredible man and coach, and it was a privilege to play for you. You are a true NFL legend and pioneer for all the work you have done to make the league more diverse and inclusive.

Smart, tough, and loyal are a few of the words to describe your style. I will always remember the conversations we had when you recruited me two years ago and all of the things we discussed came true 💯. We all benefited from your leadership and guidance and I’m so proud of everything we accomplished. You were a huge part of the decision to join the Bucs and I’m forever grateful.

I’m so happy you will spend the much-deserved time with your loving and supportive family that has given so much to our communities. Congratulations on an amazing coaching career but more importantly, how you positively impacted me and everyone else in the game of football.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady)

ORIGINAL REPORT:

According to a report from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bruce Arians is stepping down as head coach and is transitioning to the front office as the team’s Senior Football Consultant.

Todd Bowles has been named as the Buccaneers’ new head coach.

From Buccaneers:

A stunning succession plan is in motion at Tampa Bay Buccaneers headquarters.

On Wednesday evening, Bruce Arians informed his coaching staff and players that he is stepping aside as the Buccaneers’ head coach and will take on a new role for the team as a Senior Football Consultant. The Buccaneers are promoting Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles to the position of head coach.

“I am appreciative of the Glazer family and Jason Licht for having faith in me to take on this role, and to Coach Arians for his support and guidance over the past four decades,” said Bowles. “Tampa has become home for my family, and we are excited to remain part of this community for years to come. As an organization, we have all the pieces in place to continue the winning standard that has been established here in recent years. I am eager to get started with our players, coaching staff, and front office in preparation for the 2022 season.”

Bruce Arians is transitioning to the front office as our Senior Football Consultant. Todd Bowles has been named head coach. — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) March 31, 2022

d