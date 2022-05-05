Tom Brady takes to Twitter to admit what we already knew

If you have heard of the NFL tuck rule, you probably know that it came about because of what happened in a game featuring the great Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.

From Marca.com:

The controversial Tom Brady play

With 1:50 minutes to play, Brady and the Pats had the ball at the Raiders’ 42-yard line down 13-10 and with no timeouts, star cornerback Charles Woodson made a blitz that Brady did not see (the two were teammates at the University of Michigan), the quarterback was hit by the defensive back after he regretted releasing the ball for a pass and as he moved his arm toward his body, Woodson caused a fumble that essentially ended the game.

However, the play was reviewed and the call was changed to the “Tuck Rule” a previously little known rule that read as follows:

“When a player is holding the ball to pass it forward, any intentional forward movement of his arm starts a forward pass, even if the player loses possession of the ball as he is attempting to tuck it back toward his body. Also, if the player has tucked the ball into his body and then loses possession, it is a fumble.”

According to referee Walt Coleman, Brady’s arm was going forward and an incomplete pass was ruled incomplete.

What does Tom Brady believe happened?

What does Tom Brady really believe happened on that play?

Well, Brady took to Twitter just moments ago and it sure sounds like he believes he may have fumbled the ball.

Check it out.

Everyone keep this on the down low please. pic.twitter.com/xPtrg1kXjr — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 5, 2022

Nation, what do you think? Was it a fumble?

