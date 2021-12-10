Tom Brady takes to Twitter to remember his friend, Demaryius Thomas

Late Thursday night, news broke that former NFL receiver Demaryius Thomas had passed away at the age of 33.

Just moments ago, Tom Brady took to Twitter to remember his friend.

“Im so sad to wake up this morning to hear about the passing of my friend Demariyus Thomas. We were all blessed with his humility and positive spirit, and we will all miss him. This photo is from the Hall of Fame this past August, a source of light as always. 🙏 RIP”

Rest in Peace, Demaryius.

Im so sad to wake up this morning to hear about the passing of my friend Demariyus Thomas. We were all blessed with his humility and positive spirit, and we will all miss him. This photo is from the Hall of Fame this past August, a source of light as always. 🙏 RIP pic.twitter.com/o3hvQN0cRz — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) December 10, 2021