Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Bucs added to Michigan high school basketball team chat by accident

Usually when one texts or dials the wrong number, it can end in embarrassment. That wasn’t the case for Vinny Tartaglia, a center for Notre Dame Prep in Pontiac, Mich. who sent a group text to his teammates to focus on the upcoming season.

However, instead of “8” on the 586 area code, he accidentally keyed in “7” and reached Tampa Bay Bucs cornerback Sean-Murphy Bunting, a Macomb native and former Central Michigan Chippewa. He later even sent a selfie to prove it:

He then gave a walking tour of the locker room, where tight end Rob Gronkowski, cornerback Richard Sherman, linebackers Lavonte David and Devin White and receiver Mike Evans all were gathered. It wasn’t long before they’d even speak to Tom Brady.

“How’s it going, fellas?” Brady said to the ecstatic high school athletes.

Before ending the call, Murphy-Bunting told the high schoolers to “Ball out this season!”

