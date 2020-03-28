Tom Brady thanks healthcare workers while sharing TB-12 methods

Tom Brady has a new NFL home in Tampa Bay as the newest quarterback of the Buccaneers after signing a two-year contract earlier in the month. And while it’s not exactly clear just yet as to how the NFL will continue operations amidst the outbreak of COVID-19, Brady is keeping things in perspective by giving a shoutout to the folks who make a difference in our every-day lives:

“To all the doctors, nurses, EMTs, and other health care workers on the front lines, thank you. We can all make a big impact by taking care of ourselves and each other. #StayHomeStayStrong”

”I know we’re going to get through this together.” A special #StayHomeStayStrong message from @Buccaneers QB @TomBrady. For more immune boosting tips click here: https://t.co/tt8pSL32pg pic.twitter.com/lHKjYTwgdt — NFL (@NFL) March 28, 2020

He also posted some tips on his nutrition company TB12 Sports’ Twitter account:

“Hi, guys, I hope we’re all staying home and staying safe, but hopefully, we’re also staying active, too, because we’ve got to give our body what it needs at this time to support a healthy immune system,” Brady said in the video. “I’ve got a few simple TB12 tips for you. The first is a positive mindset that we can overcome anything that we’re faced with, and I know we’re going to overcome this. We’ve got to stay hydrated and we’ve got to give our body what it needs in order to support itself, with nutrient-dense vegetables. Mom, you’d be very proud of me for saying that. I know I wasn’t great at that as a kid.

“We’ve got to get some Vitamin D. Get in the sun, if you can. Try to get some extra Vitamin C and zinc. They’re great immune boosters. Dad, we’ve got to skip the added sugars, especially at this time. Get some extra protein in you. And a couple more things — one’s sleep. Get your rest and recovery in on a regular schedule. And then last, we’ve got to stay active for at least 30-60 minutes a day. So that’s how we’re going to stay healthy, that’s how we’re going to stay safe and I know we’re going to get through this together.”

Certainly some helpful tips from the GOAT!