Tom Brady throws temper tantrum at Buccaneers practice

According to a report from TMZ, Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady threw a temper tantrum on Sunday during practice.

Brady was so ticked off over some poor plays at Bucs practice on Sunday … he threw a major temper tantrum, cussing, slamming his helmet and even punting a football.

Reporters on the scene in Tampa say it all went down during 11-on-11 drills … with the G.O.A.T. going off after he took a would-be sack.

Tom grabbed the ball and booted it in frustration … sending the pigskin over 40 yards.

On the next series, Tom was sacked again and threw a few incompletions … leading to an even bigger meltdown.

The 43-year-old QB — who turns 44 on Tuesday — slammed his helmet into the ground … and according to the Tampa Bay Times, he dropped an F-bomb on his teammates.

“Gotta make a f***ing play when you’re tired fellas,” Brady said, according to Rick Stroud .Yet another reason why he is the GOAT!