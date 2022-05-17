Tom Brady to be part of epic Netflix ‘GROAT’ series

The GOAT is about to be part of a GROAT (Greatest Roasts of All Time).

According to a report from Variety, Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady will be the first person to appear on what is going to be a series of Netflix comedy specials called “Greatest Roasts of All Time”.

From Variety:

“To quote my good friend, Marshawn Lynch … ‘I’m just here so I won’t get fined,’” Brady said. Brady will serve as an executive producer on his own and future roasts. His roast will be filmed in 2023 following his next season with the NFL.

“We can’t wait to burn three-time Super Bowl-losing quarterback Tom Brady, who only went back to the NFL in order to delay this roast,” said Robbie Praw, Netflix’s vice president of stand-up and comedy formats. “In all seriousness, it’s a huge thrill to work with the greatest football player of all time on this project. No one’s better at taking hits and still coming out on top, so we know the roast will be a breeze for Brady.”

Brady, who played his college football at Michigan, is widely regarded as the greatest quarterback in NFL history as he has won a whopping seven Super Bowls.

Following the 2021 season, Brady announced that he was retiring from the NFL but later changed his mind and he will be playing for the Buccaneers again in 2022.

Nation, which current or former Athletes would you like to see get roasted?

