Tom Brady to have knee surgery in offseason

by

Sharing is caring!

This past Sunday, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers  manhandled the Kansas City Chiefs by a score of 31 to 9 in the Super Bowl.

On Thursday, Brady and his teammates celebrated their Super Bowl championship by having a Parade.

Now, according to reports, Brady will have knee surgery during the off-season to clean up a minor issue.

Nothing seems to be able to slow Brady down.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.