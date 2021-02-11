Tom Brady to have knee surgery in offseason

Sharing is caring!

This past Sunday, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers manhandled the Kansas City Chiefs by a score of 31 to 9 in the Super Bowl.

On Thursday, Brady and his teammates celebrated their Super Bowl championship by having a Parade.

Now, according to reports, Brady will have knee surgery during the off-season to clean up a minor issue.

Nothing seems to be able to slow Brady down.

#GoBucs QB Tom Brady will have a minor surgical procedure on his knee, one that coach Bruce Arians described as "a clean up." — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) February 11, 2021