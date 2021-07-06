Tom Brady trolls Aaron Rodgers about being the ‘leader of the Packers’ during ‘The Match’ [Video]

Sharing is caring!

On Tuesday, Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson teamed up to take on Aaron Rodgers and Bryson DeChambeau in ‘The Match’, and Brady and Mickelson were running their mouths early and often.

At one point on the front nine, Brady’s teammate with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Rob Gronkowski called and Brady took that as an opportunity to troll Rodgers.

“I’m studying my competition,” Brady said to Gronk. “The leader of the Packers, I think.”

“I’m studying my competition…the leader of the Packers I think” Brady got jokes 💀 pic.twitter.com/HAqf0ZjXde — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 6, 2021