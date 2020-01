On Saturday, Tom Brady and the New England Patriots will begin their NFL Playoffs journey when they host the Tennessee Titans.

Prior to the game, Brady tweeted out a hype video comparing himself and his Patriots’ teammates to Lions.

It’s too late to be scared. pic.twitter.com/Yv6GRDrqtR — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) January 4, 2020

Nation, is it bad luck for Brady to compare himself and his teammates to Lions?

I mean, as Lions fans, we know how that story ends.