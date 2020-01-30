Tom Brady tweets out mysterious photo that has fans losing their minds

One of the biggest questions heading into the offseason is where will Tom Brady be playing for the 2020 season.

On Thursday night, Brady tweeted out a photo and fans across the nation are losing their minds about whether or not the tweet means he is staying with the New England Patriots or leaving for another team.

The reason for the debate is that it is nearly impossible to tell for sure if he is walking into the tunnel or out of the tunnel at Gillette Stadium.

Check it out for yourself.

Does this mean Brady is staying with the Patriots? Does it mean he is leaving? Or, and this is my prediction, is it just a tease for a Super Bowl commercial he will appear in?

You be the judge.