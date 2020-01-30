30.3 F
Detroit
Thursday, January 30, 2020
type here...
Detroit Lions News

Tom Brady tweets out mysterious photo that has fans losing their minds

By Arnold Powell

Must Read

Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Tom Brady tweets out mysterious photo that has fans losing their minds

One of the biggest questions heading into the offseason is where will Tom Brady be playing for the 2020...
Read more
Detroit Pistons NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

Detroit Pistons SG Luke Kennard won’t be back any time soon

Detroit Pistons shooting guard Luke Kennard was enjoying a career year through 28 games before going down with an...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

Red Wings provide injury update on Andreas Athanasiou, Jonathan Bernier

The Detroit Red Wings have been without speedy forward Andreas Athanasiou for the past 11 games with a lower...
Read more
Arnold Powell

One of the biggest questions heading into the offseason is where will Tom Brady be playing for the 2020 season.

Embed from Getty Images

On Thursday night, Brady tweeted out a photo and fans across the nation are losing their minds about whether or not the tweet means he is staying with the New England Patriots or leaving for another team.

The reason for the debate is that it is nearly impossible to tell for sure if he is walking into the tunnel or out of the tunnel at Gillette Stadium.

Check it out for yourself.

Does this mean Brady is staying with the Patriots? Does it mean he is leaving? Or, and this is my prediction, is it just a tease for a Super Bowl commercial he will appear in?

You be the judge.

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

Previous articleDetroit Pistons SG Luke Kennard won’t be back any time soon

Comments

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Tom Brady tweets out mysterious photo that has fans losing their minds

One of the biggest questions heading into the offseason is where will Tom Brady be playing for the 2020...
Read more
Detroit Pistons News

Detroit Pistons SG Luke Kennard won’t be back any time soon

Michael Whitaker - 0
Detroit Pistons shooting guard Luke Kennard was enjoying a career year through 28 games before going down with an injury. The third year former...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Red Wings provide injury update on Andreas Athanasiou, Jonathan Bernier

Michael Whitaker - 0
The Detroit Red Wings have been without speedy forward Andreas Athanasiou for the past 11 games with a lower body injury suffered in late...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Dan Orlovsky says Lions should not draft Tua Tagovailoa

Michael Whitaker - 0
While Detroit Lions fans are clamoring to see who their franchise will draft with the third overall draft pick in this year's NFL Draft,...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Former Detroit Lions WR believes it may be time to move on from Matthew Stafford

Arnold Powell - 0
Even though the Detroit Lions have said absolutely nothing to make anyone believe they are ready to move on from Matthew Stafford, it has...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Dan Orlovsky says Lions should not draft Tua Tagovailoa

Detroit Lions News Michael Whitaker - 0
While Detroit Lions fans are clamoring to see who their franchise will draft with the third overall draft pick in this year's NFL Draft,...
Read more

Former Detroit Lions WR believes it may be time to move on from Matthew Stafford

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
Even though the Detroit Lions have said absolutely nothing to make anyone believe they are ready to move on from Matthew Stafford, it has...
Read more

Voice of Detroit Lions says he is preparing call for Super Bowl

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
It seems like the Detroit Lions are so far from winning a Super Bowl that it is pretty much pointless to even think about...
Read more

Wayne Fontes reveals how many Super Bowls his Detroit Lions teams would have won with Matthew Stafford

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
Ever since he came to the Detroit Lions, Matthew Stafford has been a lightning rod amongst both the fans and the media, both local...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

[tdn_block_newsletter_subscribe input_placeholder=”Your email address” btn_text=”Subscribe” tds_newsletter2-image=”518″ tds_newsletter2-image_bg_color=”#c3ecff” tds_newsletter3-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter4-image=”519″ tds_newsletter4-image_bg_color=”#fffbcf” tds_newsletter4-btn_bg_color=”#f3b700″ tds_newsletter4-check_accent=”#f3b700″ tds_newsletter5-tdicon=”tdc-font-fa tdc-font-fa-envelope-o” tds_newsletter5-btn_bg_color=”#000000″ tds_newsletter5-btn_bg_color_hover=”#4db2ec” tds_newsletter5-check_accent=”#000000″ tds_newsletter6-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter6-btn_bg_color=”#da1414″ tds_newsletter6-check_accent=”#da1414″ tds_newsletter7-image=”520″ tds_newsletter7-btn_bg_color=”#1c69ad” tds_newsletter7-check_accent=”#1c69ad” tds_newsletter7-f_title_font_size=”20″ tds_newsletter7-f_title_font_line_height=”28px” tds_newsletter8-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter8-btn_bg_color=”#00649e” tds_newsletter8-btn_bg_color_hover=”#21709e” tds_newsletter8-check_accent=”#00649e” embedded_form_type=”mailchimp” tds_newsletter=”tds_newsletter1″ tds_newsletter1-input_bar_display=”” tdc_css=”eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn19″ tds_newsletter1-f_input_font_family=”712″ tds_newsletter1-f_btn_font_family=”712″ tds_newsletter1-f_input_font_size=”14″ tds_newsletter1-btn_bg_color=”#266fef” embedded_form_code=”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”]
- Advertisement -

© Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.