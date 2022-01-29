Tom Brady’s college highlights from Michigan [Video]

On Saturday afternoon, news broke that Tom Brady is retiring from the National Football League after 22 seasons of greatness.
Following the announcement, Fox College Football tweeted out a highlight video from Brady’s days at the University of Michigan.
Check it out.
With Tom Brady’s reported retirement from football today, here’s a look back at some of his college highlights with @UMichFootball 〽️🔥
(via @BigTenNetwork)pic.twitter.com/1vqHAhWy69
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) January 29, 2022
