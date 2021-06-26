Tom Brady’s lost golf ball is the ultimate GOAT flex of all-time [Photo]

Sharing is caring!

When it comes to the greatest NFL players of all time, most agree that Tom Brady absolutely must be in the conversation.

Brady has won a whopping seven Super Bowls and he may not be done yet as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the favorites to get the job done again this coming season.

During a recent round of golf, Brady must have hit a ball into the woods and left it to die.

But, it looks like a golfer who was golfing behind Brady has the ultimate collector’s item as he apparently found the GOAT’s ball.

The ball, which is a Titleist 12 (Brady wears No. 12) may be Brady’s biggest flex of all time as he has each of his seven Super Bowls listed in Roman numerals on the opposite side.

Check it out.

Hey @TomBrady we are a couple holes behind you. Would you like this back? pic.twitter.com/OyPZ7ibDDR — Nick (@nickscards24) June 25, 2021